Save $245 on LG’s UltraGear 32-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $400, more from $85

Amazon is currently offering the LG UltraGear 32GK650G-B 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Normally selling for closer to $645 at retailers like B&H, it still fetches the full $700 retail price straight from LG. That’s good for an over 37% discount and is a new Amazon low. Centered around a 32-inch 1440p panel, LG’s UltraGear display features a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezels. NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility is also included, which pairs wonderfully with this monitor’s other notable display specs. In terms of I/O, you’ll find an HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 90 customers. More details below.

Over at Newegg, we also spotted the AOC Gaming G2260VWQ6 21.5-inch Gaming Monitor for $84.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate it typically fetches and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This display features a 1080p 75Hz panel as well as DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Ensure LG’s display works with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor features:

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level. Watch games come to life with vibrant QHD clarity and detail. The precise 2560 x 1440 resolution and impressive 31.5″ screen size combine for a thrilling, immersive gaming experience. Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the QHD clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

