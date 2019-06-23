Apple TV 4K sees rare discount to $139 shipped (Reg. $179)

Trusted Rakuten seller ProElectronics Distributing offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB for $139.39 shipped when promo code PRO24 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, Apple charges $179 direct and B&H is currently taking $10 off. This is the best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Apple TV 4K delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services and content through Apple’s stable of movies and TV shows. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup, and don’t forget about Siri integration with the included remote.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 32GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

