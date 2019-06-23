Score Philips’ 32-inch Curved Monitor at an all-time low: $300, more from $155

Amazon is currently offering the Philips 328E9FJAB 32-inch Curved Frameless Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen before by $10 and is the best all-time discount. Armed with a 1440p panel, this Philips’ monitor is a notable way to increase your workstation’s productivity. The 16:9 aspect ratio paired with the 32-inch curved display makes it easy to keep tabs on multiple windows at once. As for included inputs, you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional monitor deals from $155.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Sceptre 24.5-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor (E255B-1658A) for $154.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $190 at other retailers like Walmart, that’s good for a $35 discount and is a new Amazon low. This monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate alongside a 24.5-inch 1080p panel. It’s a perfect budget-conscious option for adding to your battlestation and also packs dual HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

You can’t go wrong using your savings to grab an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing the discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Philips 32-inch Curved Frameless Monitor features:

Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32″ curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning crystal-clear QHD image quality. Ultra wide-color gives color quality that brings your images alive!

