Score Philips’ 32-inch Curved Monitor at an all-time low: $300, more from $155

- Jun. 23rd 2019 10:45 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Philips 328E9FJAB 32-inch Curved Frameless Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen before by $10 and is the best all-time discount. Armed with a 1440p panel, this Philips’ monitor is a notable way to increase your workstation’s productivity. The 16:9 aspect ratio paired with the 32-inch curved display makes it easy to keep tabs on multiple windows at once. As for included inputs, you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional monitor deals from $155.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Sceptre 24.5-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor (E255B-1658A) for $154.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $190 at other retailers like Walmart, that’s good for a $35 discount and is a new Amazon low. This monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate alongside a 24.5-inch 1080p panel. It’s a perfect budget-conscious option for adding to your battlestation and also packs dual HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input. Rated 3.8/5 stars

You can’t go wrong using your savings to grab an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing the discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Philips 32-inch Curved Frameless Monitor features:

Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32″ curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning crystal-clear QHD image quality. Ultra wide-color gives color quality that brings your images alive!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Philips

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go