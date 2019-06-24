ecobee4 Smart Alexa and HomeKit Thermostat drops to $169 (Reg. up to $230)

- Jun. 24th 2019 9:27 am ET

Trusted seller Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the ecobee4 Smart Alexa and HomeKit Thermostat for $169.15 shipped when you’re signed into a free Rakuten account and code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Having originally sold for $249, we’ve more recently seen it fetching $199 at Amazon and B&H. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen this year. For further comparison, you’ll still find it for $230 at Best Buy. ecobee4 is as feature-packed as a smart thermostat can come these days, rocking HomeKit support out of the box as well as doubling as an Alexa speaker. Plus to help ensure your home is being heated or cooled effectively, it includes an extra room sensor for monitoring temperatures. Over 1,6780 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the more elegant design, built-in Alexa speaker and additional temperature-sensing capabilities to save even further. The Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat will only run you $89, all while still allowing for Siri voice control and more.

Whether you’re looking for something a little more affordable or have additional functionality that’s a must, you’ll definitely want to check out our four favorite smart thermostats for any budget. Plus with summer officially arriving, check out the best HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices from $20 to prepare your smart home.

ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat features:

With built-in Alexa Voice Service, ecobee4 can listen to your voice commands and respond. Have it set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. It also comes with a room sensor that helps manage hot and cold spots in your home, delivering comfort in the rooms that matter. And because they can detect occupancy, they can automatically enable the right mode on your ecobee4 for energy savings when it senses no one is home.

Rakuten

