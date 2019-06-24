Today Samsung is expanding its lineup of SmartThings products with the introduction of a new camera, Wi-Fi smart plug and LED light bulb. Most notably, the SmartThings Cam arrives with full HD recording, a wide viewing angle and standalone functionality. All three devices are now available for purchase and you can hit the jump for additional details.

Samsung debuts new SmartThings Cam

Headlining Samsung’s new releases is the SmartThings Cam. As the brand’s first connected camera, it features an indoor design the can record in 1080p. A 145-degree field of view allows it to surveil entire rooms and the inclusion of HDR and night vision go the distance for allowing the camera to not miss a thing.

One of the most notable features that Samsung has incorporated is object detection. While it’s a standard on most other smart home cameras at this point, the SmartThings Cam ups the ante with the ability to differentiate between different people. It can also tell the difference between the family pet jumping up onto a couch and an intruder breaking in.

Despite carrying Samsung’s SmartThings branding, you won’t actually need the platform’s hub to use its smart home camera. In fact, you won’t need any bridge at all. SmartThings Cam works independently and connects right to your home’s Wi-Fi.

This is also the case for Samsung’s new Smart Plug, which opts for Wi-Fi connectivity over some of the other standards out there today. Aside from that, there isn’t too much to write home about here. You’ll find all of the standard features on the SmartThings Smart Plug; scheduling, voice control from Alexa, Assistant as well as Bixby, and more make the cut.

Unfortunately the Smart Bulb doesn’t share the same standalone design, and requires an additional hub for control. It’ll pair with Samsung’s own SmartThings Hub, though any device that’s equipped with Zigbee 3.0 will do the trick as well.

Pairing either three of the new devices with the company’s hub does improve the experience though. Alerts from Samsung’s new camera can be used to trigger scenes or turn off devices and it also allows for free 24-hour cloud recording. Plus more in-depth automation can be configured as well for both the light bulb and smart plug.

Expand your smart home with Samsung’s new accessories

All three of the newly-announced products are now available for purchase. Samsung has its SmartThings Cam for $89.99, while the Smart Plug and Light Bulb sell for $17.99 and $9.99 respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take:

SmartThings is one of the more well-established platforms for home automation enthusiasts these days. After refreshing its hub back in August, today’s new additions just solidifies that further. Pricing is another notable aspect here, with all three of the accessories carrying very completive price tags. The SmartThings Cam is affordably-priced for its specs. And with the ability to integrate with a wide range of platforms, makes it a compelling option.

Plus, a $10 Zigbee light bulb is fantastic from a company as well-known as Samsung, not to mention the smart plug undercuts Amazon’s Alexa-enabled option by a notable amount as well. So all-in-all, Samsung’s new releases are certainly notable additions to the SmartThings lineup.

