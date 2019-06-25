Amazon’s Nintendo Switch Playstand drops to its best price in a year at $9

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch at $9.30 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $12. This is the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. Amazon’s dock is a great way to give your Nintendo Switch a boost at home or on-the-go. Plus it folds up for easy storage when not in-use. Over 330 Amazon customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Save further and go with Lamicall’s popular stand and dock at $8. You’ll miss out on the collapsible build, but the aluminum design is attractive and available in various colors. It also has stellar ratings with over 11,000 reviewers leaving a 4.8/5 star score.

AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch features:

Playstand holds Nintendo Switch upright; offers adjustable angle for comfortable viewing

Allows for charging Switch while placed in the stand (charging cable not included)

Promotes adequate ventilation to help prevent Switch from over-heating

Collapsible, lightweight design for portability; non-skid rubber feet keep it in place

Backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!