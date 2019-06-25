Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: The Room Old Sins, LYNE, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Roterra – Flip the Fairytale, Sentinels of the Multiverse, LYNE, The Room: Old Sins, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush titles and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: LYNE: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $2(Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayGram Diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)

