Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy X|X-2 $10.50, Madden NFL 19 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Gamer Candy via Rakuten is offering Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster on PS4 for just $10.57 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $20, this one is currently on sale at Amazon for $17 and is now at the best price we can find. “The star blitzball player is called upon for a noble purpose and sets off on a quest with Yuna, a beautiful young summoner, to take down the colossal menace”. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, World of Final Fantasy, Madden NFL 19, Darksiders III and many more.
More game/console deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- World of Final Fantasy $12 (Reg. $18+) | Rakuten
- Madden NFL 19 $10 (Reg. $20) | eBay Daily Deals
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon.
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
