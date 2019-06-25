Save up to 91% on Justice League, Attack on Titan and more at Comixology

ComiXology has kicked off an up to 83% off sale on a selection of digital Justice League graphic novels and single issue comics from under $1. One standout for us is Final Crisis: New Edition at $5.99. That’s 54% off the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Spanning over 390 pages, this novel raises the question, “What happens when evil wins?” Superman, Batman and the Justice League will have to find out as they take on Darkseid and other foes. Head below for other Justice League discounts alongside manga deals and more.

We’re also seeing several notable discounts on a selection of manga in the Kodansha Long Summer Reading Sale from under $1. Right now you can bring home Attack on Titan Volume 1 for just $0.99. Down from its usual $11 price tag, that’s the best we’ve seen. With the anime adaption’s third season wrapping up right now, Attack on Titan has been stuck in the spotlight. So if you’re looking for a great place to start the series, then look no further than the first 210 pages in the manga. Shop additional deals here.

Other top picks in today’s sale include:

Final Crisis: New Edition synopsis:

What happens when evil wins? That’s the question Superman, Batman, the Justice League and every being in the DCU have to face when Darkseid and his otherworldly legion of narcissistic followers actually win the war between light and dark. Featuring the deaths and resurrections of major DC characters, FINAL CRISIS is more than your average multi-part event-it’s a deconstruction of Super Hero comics and a challenging, thought-provoking take on the modern, four-color icons.

