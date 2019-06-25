Toshiba 43-inch 1080p HDTV Fire TV Edition returns to all-time low at $180

Today only, as one of its early Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Prime members the Toshiba 43-inch 1080p Smart TV with Fire OS for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Today’s offer is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, which were announced this morning. Toshiba’s 43-inch display sports 1080p resolutions and three HDMI inputs. With built-in Fire TV OS support, you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite TV shows, movies and more. Over 4,600 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Use your savings to pick up a few extra HDMI cables. This three pack includes varying lengths for different jobs. It’s always good to have a few on-hand for various connections.

Toshiba 49-inch 1080p HDTV features:

Toshiba HDTV Fire TV Edition is a new generation of smart TVs featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba Fire TV Edition delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter every day. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.

