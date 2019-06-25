Take 25% off HORI’s Nintendo Switch Mario Alumi Case at an Amazon low of $19

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Alumi Case for $18.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that saves you 25%, beats the previous all-time low by $1 and is the best price we’ve seen all-time. It’s also the first notable discount in 2019 as well. This officially-licensed Nintendo Switch case features a tough brushed metal case that sports a sleek red finish and Mario insignia. On the inside, you’ll find themed padding to keep your console safe as well as game card storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save even more and opt for the AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case at $12 instead. You’ll lose out on the Mario branding and protective metal casing. But it’s a more affordable option that’s certainly notable for more budget-conscious shopper.

And don’t forget to check out the brand’s upcoming Hori Grip, which aims to bring comfort to portable Nintendo Switch gaming.

HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Alumi Case features:

Ultra tough brushed metal case for ultimate Protection and style

Slim & lightweight for portability

Includes game card storage

Super Mario artwork inside & out

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

