Logitech’s Harmony Elite Smart Remote + Hub drops to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote and Hub for $149.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Having originally sold for $350, you’ll find it still fetches that at Best Buy. More recently we’ve seen it selling for $270 at Amazon in new condition, with today’s offer saving you $120 and dropping the price to one of the lowest we’ve seen all-time. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, making it a great way to stop dealing with the fuss of various home theater remotes. On the smart home side of things, it integrates with gear like Philips Hue and can even be controlled by Alexa, Assistant and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,000 customers and includes a 90-day warranty from Logitech.

For those who may find it to be a little bit of overkill for their needs, the Logitech Harmony Companion offers a similar, but extensive experience. Most notably, it can only control up to eight devices. And at $130 in new condition, it’s you’ll be saving an additional $20.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote features:

Logitech Harmony Elite is the most powerful and intuitive Harmony remote that works with Alexa. It controls up to 15 devices for seamless control of your entertainment — and your home. The all-new design keeps the best features from its predecessors—color touchscreen, motion sensing, and vibration feedback—and adds an improved button layout, voice integration, dedicated connected home buttons, and a replaceable, rechargeable battery with 20% greater capacity.

