Amazon is currently offering Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy, as well as directly from Razer. Typically selling for $170, that’s good for a 24% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This gaming keyboard earns its Elite branding thanks to Razer’s Hypershift and Hybrid On-board and Cloud Memory, which allows you to turn every key into a macro key. You’ll find tournament-grade Razer Green switches as well as an array of media controls. It’s comprised of a durable military-grade metal top plate, pairs with a plush leatherette magnetic wrist rest and more. Over 160 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. If the Razer BlackWidow Elite doesn’t do it for you, find more mechanical gaming keyboard deals below from $45.

Another noteworthy feature of Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Gaming Keyboard is that you’ll be able to enjoy game-activated RGB lighting thanks to Chroma support.

Other notable discounts include:

No matter which one of today’s discounted gaming keyboards catch your eye, you’ll definitely want to pair the new peripheral with a mousepad. This extended AmazonBasics option does the trick, giving you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming. With dedicated media keys and a multifunction digital dial, this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard deal offers responsive operation.

