TP-Link 1-Day smart home sale starts at $25 with deals on outlets, more

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-outlet Smart Plugs for $39.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, Amazon typically charges $30 for single plug. We previously saw this bundle for $45. These unique smart home plug offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More TP-Link smart home deals below.

B&H also has a two-pack of TP-Link LB200 Smart BR30 LED Light Bulbs for $24.99. You’d typically expect to pay $40 for this bundle. With voice control and automatic scheduling, you can take your outdoor or kitchen lights to a whole new level. Rated 4/5 stars.

TP-Link Kasa HS107 features:

Remotely Turn On/Off up to Four Devices

Wi-Fi Connectivity

2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency

Scheduled Usage

Kasa App for iOS and Android

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

