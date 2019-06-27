Take over $50 off the AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter at $124 shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter for $123.77 shipped. Normally selling for $175, today’s price drop is cents less than our previous mention and the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date. Amazon’s in-house standing desk converter can switch between various heights from 2.5 to 20 inches. The desktop has plenty of room your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. It also has built-in cable management features. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Looking to put your savings to good use? A must-have addition to your workstation upgrade is AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk; sits 2 inches above table/desktop at the lowest position and is height adjustable from 2.5 to 20 inches

Easy to use – simply release the hand-brake lever to position desk converter to the desired height; counter-balance mechanism ensures effortless adjustments

20-pound weight capacity accommodates a laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse and more

Two stick-on clips included for easy cord-management; ships fully assembled; no tools needed for installation

