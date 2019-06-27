Take over $50 off the AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter at $124 shipped

- Jun. 27th 2019 9:48 am ET

Get this deal
$175 $124
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter for $123.77 shipped. Normally selling for $175, today’s price drop is cents less than our previous mention and the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date. Amazon’s in-house standing desk converter can switch between various heights from 2.5 to 20 inches. The desktop has plenty of room your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. It also has built-in cable management features. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Looking to put your savings to good use? A must-have addition to your workstation upgrade is AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. 

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

  • Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk; sits 2 inches above table/desktop at the lowest position and is height adjustable from 2.5 to 20 inches
  • Easy to use – simply release the hand-brake lever to position desk converter to the desired height; counter-balance mechanism ensures effortless adjustments
  • 20-pound weight capacity accommodates a laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse and more
  • Two stick-on clips included for easy cord-management; ships fully assembled; no tools needed for installation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$175 $124

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go