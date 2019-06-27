Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civ Revolution 2, Brave Guardians, more

- Jun. 27th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Brave Guardians TD, FTL: Faster Than Light, KORG Gadget 2, Civilization Revolution 2, XCOM: Enemy Within, Adventures of Mana and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Solitaere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Command & Conquer: Generals Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Xbox/PS4 $33, Resident Evil 2 $28, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 3: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rubek: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animal Super Squad: $3 (Reg. $5)

