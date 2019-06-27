Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Xbox/PS4 $33, Resident Evil 2 $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on Ps4 and Xbox One for $33.24 shipped after you clip the $14 on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest FromSoftware game and at least $8 the E3 2019 sale price. “Explore late 1500s sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Devil May Cry 5, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

New Star Wars Jedi gameplay highlights Metroidvania influences and more

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Mario is the latest to join the battle royale craze with Mario Royale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!