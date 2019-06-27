Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Xbox/PS4 $33, Resident Evil 2 $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on Ps4 and Xbox One for $33.24 shipped after you clip the $14 on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest FromSoftware game and at least $8 the E3 2019 sale price. “Explore late 1500s sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Devil May Cry 5, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Resident Evil 2 $28 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $33 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- The Division 2 Xbox One $24 (Reg. $40+) | CD Keys
- LEGO Worlds $14 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $21 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $17.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $18 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee! $36 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- L.A. Noire Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
