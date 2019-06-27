Grovemade, proprietors of made in Portland lifestyle goods, is back today with a new announcement. After some time of trial and error, Grovemade is finally ready to release ‘The Headphone Stand’. It’s made of premium-grade materials with the usual mix of wood and leather we’ve come to expect. This is an intentional departure from the usual plastic or aluminum headphone stands we typically see, instead going for a high-end approach which complements the brand’s other desk offerings. Head below for more.

Grovemade worked intentionally to steer clear of the usual single arm design that’s been made popular by various other manufacturers. Instead, it leans more heavily on a single piece of wood ensconced by leather and aluminum to hold your headphones. There are some molded plywood mid-century vibes here, a style that has been recreated numerous times over by third-party sellers on Amazon.

You won’t find any wireless charging or built-in cables on Grovemade’s The Headphone Stand. Instead, the folks behind this design have gone for a simple and clean look. If you’ve seen Grovemade’s desk lineup, which we recently reviewed, then you’ll quickly notice that it fits right in.

The Headphone Stand is available now in both walnut or maple with an introductory price of $100. It will jump to $120 shortly after launch.

