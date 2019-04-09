Controlling clutter on your desk can be a daunting task, but Grovemade wants to help you reduce that clutter and create a work space that is inspiring. Based in Portland, Oregon, Grovemade seeks to design pieces that are not only pleasing to the eye but also bring some much needed functionality to your desk. While its catalog of products includes everything from folding knives to shelves, today we’re checking out two of its desktop offerings: the walnut sesk shelf dundle and the wireless charging pad. Check out the video below.

Grovemade Desk Shelf: Top Shelf

If you spend time at a desk working (or playing) on a computer, you’re probably aware that raising your monitor closer to eye level is a great way to help reduce fatigue and body strain. It’s also an easy way to add functionality to your desktop by adding a shelf for more storage. The Grovemade desk shelf sits at 4 3/16-inches high and adds some organizational ability along with it. You can store objects on top of it, below it and on the side shelving. The Walnut Desk Shelf is available by itself for $180, or in the bundle which includes the wool felt desk pad and desk tray for $295. Adding the laptop lift takes the total up to $395.

Grovemade Desk Shelf: Video

Coming in six pieces, the Grovemade desk shelf is incredibly easy to assemble with clear and well illustrated instructions. The top of this walnut version is made of 15-ply premium walnut plywood and the rest of the shelf is comprised of aluminum and natural cork that is hand stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. At 46-inches wide, and capable of holding up to 50-pounds, it is big enough to hold two monitors or any other configuration you might have. The shelf itself feels very solid. Everything fits together tightly and with no fasteners, there is minimal movement when shaking the shelf.

The shelving on the side of the desk adds more storage to your work (or battle) station. A padded shelf can be used for a tablet or notebook, and both spaces were designed to fit an iPad Pro, 13-inch Macbook Pro, or a similar smaller device.

Grovemade Desk Shelf: The Bundle

When you opt for the bundle, you also get the small wool felt desk pad. Designed to hold a keyboard and mouse, the small wool felt desk pad stores perfectly under the shelf to quickly clean up your desk when a keyboard and mouse aren’t needed.

Rounding off the bundle is the desktop tray. the desktop tray has a few compartments to help de-clutter your workspace. The main structure of the tray is aluminum, with a light colored cork pad on the bottom to protect your desk, and the compartments are stained cork.

Grovemade Wireless Charging Pad

Available in a few different color and material combinations, the Wireless Charging Pad is a beautiful way to add functionality to your desktop. The one I am using has the same stained cork and an aluminum base. The 6-foot cord wraps up underneath the base for easy cable management. Wireless charging worked flawlessly on my iPhone 8 – even with the thick back of the Quad Lock case I have installed on the phone. Buy it from Grovemade for $99.

For those with an Apple Watch, Grovemade also makes a wireless charging pad with the same beautiful, simple design.

Grovemade offers a wide selection of minimalist products. From folding knives and speakers to this desk shelf and wireless charging pad, everything they create has been beautifully designed and most of their offerings are made in the USA. Some of their products are more expensive than other brands, but Grovemade focuses on designing simple, high quality products using local materials and manufacturing them in the USA.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!