TP-Link’s Kasa Color LED Bulb brings ambiance to your smart home: $25 ($5 off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KL130 Multicolor Smart Light Bulb for $24.71 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for a few cents more. Normally selling for $30 or more, that saves you 18% and is the second-lowest price we’ve seen all-time on a single bulb at Amazon. This multicolor light integrates with the rest of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home accessories. That means it works without a hub, can be controlled via your phone as well a Alexa or Assistant, and more. And with the ability to alter its color, this is a great option for setting the mood or adding some ambiance to your space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who can live without the color lighting should look towards the dimmable TP-Link KL110 Bulb at $20. You’ll get all the same features of the model above, sans the multicolor lighting capabilities.

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb features:

Create the perfect ambience with this TP-Link multicolor smart bulb. The Kasa Smart app lets you choose from a multitude of colors, and you can give the bulb voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana for hands-free control. The auto white feature of this TP-Link multicolor bulb matches color temperature to natural light patterns.

