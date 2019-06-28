Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iDoyle Sherlock Holmes, Tower of Fortune 2, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tower of Fortune 2, Kick Ass Commandos, iPoe Vol. 1 – 3, iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, Templar Battleforce Elite and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mister Battery: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Flipagram +: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPad: ProCamera HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SimplePlanes: $5 (Reg. $13)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Solitaere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Command & Conquer: Generals Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

