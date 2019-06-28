Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy 7 Remake $42, Devil May Cry 5 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Remake for just $41.99 shipped after you clip the $18 on-page coupon. We don’t normally feature pre-orders this far ahead of release (March 2020), but at $18 off, this is a better deal than we expected post-release. While we can’t say for sure, we certainly don’t expect this one to drop much lower than this for several months after it launches. Here are all the details on the game from E3 2019. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including World War Z, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many more.
More game/console deals:
***Note: Many of the Amazon deals below require you to clip the on-page coupon.
- World War Z from $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $28 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $33 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- The Division 2 Xbox One $24 (Reg. $40+) | CD Keys
- LEGO Worlds $14 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $17.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $18 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee! $36 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- L.A. Noire Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
