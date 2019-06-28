Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy 7 Remake $42, Devil May Cry 5 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Remake for just $41.99 shipped after you clip the $18 on-page coupon. We don’t normally feature pre-orders this far ahead of release (March 2020), but at $18 off, this is a better deal than we expected post-release. While we can’t say for sure, we certainly don’t expect this one to drop much lower than this for several months after it launches. Here are all the details on the game from E3 2019. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including World War Z, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

***Note: Many of the Amazon deals below require you to clip the on-page coupon.

Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard

Flappy Bird goes battle royale in FlappyRoyale.io on the web, iOS, and Android

New Star Wars Jedi gameplay highlights Metroidvania influences and more

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!