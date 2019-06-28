Make camping even more comfy in Ozark’s Bed-in-a-Bag + Pillow: $48 (Reg. $60)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail Queen 50 Degrees Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow for $47.97 shipped. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a solid 20% off and the best we can find. It starts at $56 on Amazon right now for comparison. Perfect for making your summer camping adventures a little more comfy, it can fit a queen-sized air mattress up to 22 inches in height with adjustable straps to keep everything in place. It includes pillows and some storage pockets. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t plan on getting all that hardcore with your camping trips this year, a basic sleeping bag will likely do the trick. This Coleman Palmetto Cool Weather Adult Sleeping Bag carries 4+ star ratings from over 4,100 Amazon customers and sells for just under $26.50 shipped.

The new Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station is a must-have for summer trips and Woolly Bear delivers a lightweight camping solution for nearly any car.

Ozark Trail Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow:

Take the Ozark Trail Queen Bed-In-A-Bag on your next adventure. This Bed-In-A-Bag fits a queen air mattress up to 22″ in height and features adjustable straps that will keep the bed skirt and mattress secure. Stay warm throughout the night with the hooded top and the extra foot room provides the comfort of home. This Bed-In-A-Bag comes with pillows and side storage pockets making the night more enjoyable.

