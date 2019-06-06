TAXA Outdoors has now unveiled the 2019 version of its “go-anywhere” basecamp trailer, the Woolly Bear. With a streamlined design and lightweight build, it’s ideal for all types of camping scenarios. SUVs and trucks have long enjoyed the status as being ideal camping partners but more and more cars are getting into the mix as well. Just look at the possibilities for Tesla’s Model 3. TAXA has managed to put together a very appealing package with dedicated storage for all your gear and an elevated rooftop tent that sleeps two adults. Head below for more on the latest version of TAXA’s Woolly Bear.

Woolly Bear basecamp brings lightweight trailers to all

TAXA has designed the 2019 version of its portable basecamp to be lightweight enough for four cylinder vehicles. With two robust wheels and dedicated storage for coolers, cookware, and more, this is a pretty complete setup for those looking to skip a costlier investment. It also clearly opens the door for those who can’t haul around even the latest Airstream releases.

Woolly Bear comes with a fully-functioning kitchen and birch plywood organizers to make it easy to prepare meals wherever your adventures take you. Many of the side panels either slide out or feature removable doors for access to your gear. Built-in LED lights and USB outlets round out the list of notable specs for the 2019 Woolly Bear.

With a full-size camping kitchen, logical stowage for gear and food and a pull-out drawer that fits most large coolers, Woolly Bear is a camper’s dream. Woolly Bear’s large cargo deck holds bikes, boards, and boats and/or a spacious rooftop tent. And the rear accessory hitch lets you carry even more.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the latest model from TAXA is its elevated tent area. A ladder delivers access to a raised platform, which is your home while camping Woolly Bear-style. It’s a pretty sweet way to keep yourself out of harm while sleeping, and gives the trailer a neat look overall.

More than just a gear hauler. Woolly Bear is the basecamp you’ve always dreamed of. Features include a full-size outdoor kitchen, storage systems, pull-out area for coolers and an elevated platform that accommodates most 2- to 3-person tents. It’s packed full of as much innovation as it is trail-ready gear.

Pricing and availability

The TAXA Outdoors Woolly Bear trailer is available today starting at $7,000. Additional options and upgrades will potentially bump that price up even higher depending on how you spec out the build.

