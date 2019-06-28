Charge two Xbox gamepads on this power station for $12 shipped (Reg. $26)

SF Planet (99% positive feedback from over 10,000 ratings) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Xbox One Dual Controller Charger for $11.96 shipped in Black or White. Simply select the SF Planet listing that does not have Amazon Fulfillment from either the black or white model listing pages (looks like this). Regularly $26 each, this is about 50% off, matching our previous mention and one of the most affordable dual controller chargers out there. Ideal for all your Xbox One gamepads, its 1000mAh NiMH battery packs provide as much as “30 or 33 hours of play time.” They also ship with a nice limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 amazon customers. More details below.

This psi easily one of the most affordable chargers out there, as we mentioned above. Even the Amazon Basics model goes for significantly more at $24 Prime shipped. One of the only more affordable solutions would be to get busy with your extra controller and the Xbox One USB Charging Cables, but it’s certainly not as convenient.

Fosmon Xbox One Dual Controller Charger:

Say goodbye to AA batteries! With Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charger you will no longer need to keep buying batteries for your controller. This controller charging station works for Xbox One / One S / One X controllers. Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charging station’s 1000mah NiMH battery packs provide up to 30-33 hours of play time. This product comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Please refer to Fosmon’s website for more information.

