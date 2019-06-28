Joby’s GripTight POV Kit is an essential iPhone accessory at $18 (28% off)

- Jun. 28th 2019 4:35 pm ET

0

Best Buy offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $17.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee otherwise. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 28% discount and is the second lowest price we’ve seen to date. This smartphone mount delivers a camera-like grip to help record smoother videos and keep a solid hold on your iPhone. It pairs with a built-in Bluetooth remote to help snap photos as well. GripTight’s adjustable mount can also hold a wide range of different smartphones. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to save even more? Ditching the JOBY branding for an alternative like Neewer’s Rig Grip Smartphone Mount will let you pocket an extra $5. It’ll run you $13 and carries a 4.6/5 star rating at Amazon. 

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on Lowepro’s Slingshot Camera Bag bundled with the JOBY GorillaPod for $80 ($125 value).

Joby GripTight Smartphone POV Kit features:

  • Fits Devices 2.2 to 3.6″ Wide
  • Cold Shoe Adapter
  • Removable Handle
  • Pin Joint GoPro Accessory Connection
  • Remote Camera Shutter for Smartphones
  • Compatible with Android and iOS
  • Up to 90′ Range

