Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver: $563.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $563.48 shipped. That’s over $135 off what Best Buy is charging, a $60 savings compared to what it averages at Amazon, and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With support for wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa, and Miracast, Pioneer’s flagship receiver is feature packed. A 7-inch display makes navigation dead simple and the ability to read incoming texts and more easily control music playback aims to make driving a safer experience for everyone. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Go fully wireless in your car with an iOttie Qi Car Mount for $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. If you’re using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay wirelessly, your phone’s battery is sure to take a dip as you commute. With this Qi car mount you’ll be able to keep your phone charging without needing to fumble with cables.

Pioneer 7-inch Wireless Receiver features:

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – your choice Pioneer’s AVIC-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze.

