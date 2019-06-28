Have Roborock’s Alexa-enabled E35 Robo Vac sweep and mop for $280 (Reg. $350)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $279.99 shipped when checking out with code ROBOROCKE35. Typically selling for $350, that saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $8 and is the best price we’ve seen. Headlined by two-and-a-half hours of runtime, this robotic vacuum also doubles as a mop. Plus its 2000Pa of suction ensures it can clean up just about any mess. Just like other Roborock vacuums, this model also includes Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. With 330 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you can downgrade to the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, which is a highly-rated option at $160. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re searching for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further.

Alternatively, be sure to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C for a more capable robotic vacuum.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Roborock E35 uses logic, not random bumping to clean your home. Its dual-gyroscopes and dual-optical motion tracking sensors monitor and analyze every movement it makes. Using this data it makes quick, effective cleaning paths that clean up to 30%* faster than typical robot vacuums. Powerful suction picks up pet hair, crumbs, and an array of dirt. It pulls grime from deep inside thin carpets, and easily lifts it off wood floors for a spotless finish.

