Add 64GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your setup for just $10 shipped

Today only, Newegg offers the SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Card for $9.99 shipped. Regularly up to $15, Amazon is currently charging $11.50 but today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $0.50. With SanDisk’s microSDXC card, you can add 64GB worth of storage to your Android device, Nintendo Switch, GoPro and more. Features transfer speeds of up 100MB/s and a solid 10-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 18,000 Amazon reviewers.

Cut the storage in half and drop to under $8, or go with a 16GB card at under $6. In the use-cases mentioned above, less storage may fit the bill if you’re just looking to add a few games to your portable console or store more images.

SanDisk 64GB microSD card features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

