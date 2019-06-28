Sony’s Extra Bass In-Ear Headphones return to $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Sony Extra Bass Sports In-Ear Headphones (MDR-XB510AS) for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is a price that hasn’t been beaten in over 11 months. These water and sweat-resistant earbuds deliver “extra bass” to help you feel the music. They come with various earbud sizes and arc supporters, ensuring you’ll be able to find a fit that works. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re using a recent iPhone, you won’t have a 3.5mm port to plug in the Sony earbuds above. Grab a pair of $21 Apple EarPods and you’ll have an option that plugs directly into the Lightning port at the bottom. The built-in remote wields the ability to adjust volume, control playback, and skip tracks, making it easy to keep doing what you’re doing and leave your iPhone pocketed.

Sony Extra Bass Sports In-Ear Headphones features:

Feel the power of extra bass

Water and sweat resistant

Enjoy a comfortable, secure fit with built-in ARC Supports

Built-in microphone and in-line remote for use with Apple devices

