Amazon’s Gold Box discounts selection of Essentials family clothing from $8

- Jun. 30th 2019 9:33 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Essentials family clothing with deals starting at $8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Men’s Slim-fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt for $14.04. That’s 22% off the going rate, is one of the first price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This shirt features a button-down collar, double button-through chest pockets, and box-pleated back yoke. Its slim fit will have you looking stylish at future outings or get togethers. Rated 4.6/5 starsShop the rest of today’s sale right here for even more options.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Chambray Shirt features:

  • This casual must-have short-sleeve shirt in chambray features a button-down collar, double button-through chest pockets, and box-pleated back yoke
  • Slim fit shirts are closer-fitting in the chest, slightly tapered through the waist.
  • Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort

