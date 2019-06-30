Sony’s Powerful Mini Sound Bar returns to Amazon low at $198 ($52 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Sony 2.1-Channel HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H, as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. That’s good for a $52 discount from the going rate and matches the best price we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, Sony still sells it for $350. Sony’s Mini Sound Bar pairs with a wireless subwoofer and manages to pack Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital audio, and a 2.1-Channel sound system into its compact design. This is most notably an ideal solution for those with limited-space setups who still want improved TV audio. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at USB, Analog and Optical ports. Over 930 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below.

Looking to step up your home theater’s sound? We also spotted a noteworthy deal on the Sony 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar HT-Z9F with Rear Speakers for $996 shipped at Amazon. That’s $200 off the regular price the bundle has been fetching, a match of the all-time low and only the third time we’ve seen it at this price.

Ditching the more space-constrained design of Sony’s other discounted soundbar, this option brings an array of features in order to output high quality sound. You’ll find Dolby Atmos as well as DTS:X technology, 4K HDR compatibly and more. Plus with the dual real satellite speakers, it’ll create room-filling surround sound. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ultra-compact form factor, and are looking to save a bit more, VIZIO’s highly-rated 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound bar is a great alternative at $130.

Sony Powerful Mini Sound Bar features:

Add an audio home theater experience to favorite programs with this 2.1-channel Sony sound bar. Its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology adds a cinematic feel to movie sounds, and it provides wireless control from your Bluetooth device via the SongPal app. Set the wireless subwoofer of this Sony sound bar on sofa mode to optimize bass details in under-the-couch setups.

