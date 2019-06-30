Are you a fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? If so, he recently has teamed up with Under Armour for a collection called Bend the Boundaries. This line was designed to push people past the limits of their fitness game with every workout. It features a new vibrant orange shoe, sweat-wicking apparel and even a really cool pair of headphones. Better yet, the apparel starts at just $20. Head below to find our top picks from The Rock Under Armour collaboration.

Project Rock 2 Training Shoes

The Project Rock 2 Training Shoes are a standout from this line. Developed with Under Armour’s HOVR technology, these trainers has a zero-gravity feel, according to UA. Better yet, it also has a flexible base that lets you move naturally while the heel keeps your foot locked in place so you never have to worry about slipping out of them. These shoes are available in a women’s, men’s and kid’s option and the prices range from $120 to $140.

Under Armour Apparel for Men

Kick up your workouts this summer with the Project Rock Shorts which are lightweight, and feature built-in stretch. These shorts are great for workouts with its breathable material and I love its all black, sleek look. It also has a Project Rock logo on the bottom. Pick up these shorts now for $55.

Pair these shorts with The Rock Under Armour Blood Sweat Respect Muscle Tank that’s priced at $35. This tank top allows your arm to move freely with its sleeveless design and it’s also sweat-wicking. Best of all, it includes four-way stretch material that won’t stick to you when training or running. It’s also available in two color options.

Apparel for Women

The Rock x Under Armour line included a few women’s pieces too and one of our favorites is the Project Rock Taped Sweatshirt. Cropped workout items are very trendy for women. I love the look of this option and it can be worn year-round. It’s priced at $60 and also comes in two color options.

The Rock Headphones

Finally, turn up the music during your summer workouts with the Wireless Train Headphones. These sweat-proof headphones are noise-canceling, they also feature UA TALKTHRU technology, which drops the music down and turns on speech-optimized, noise-cancelling mics so you can easily talk while running or training. Available in three fun color options and the fabric on these headphones are washable for less bacteria. The headphones are priced at $249 and already have a 4.5/5 star rating with over 150 reviews.

Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Under Armour Stars & Stripes Collection that has 4th of July apparel from $15.

