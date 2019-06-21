Get ready for the 4th of July with the Under Armour Stars and Stripes collection. Inside you will find workout gear, summer accessories, swimwear, patriotic shoes and more. Best of all, price ranges from $15 to $150. Head below to find our top picks from the Under Armour Stars & Stripes collection and look stylish this summer.

Under Armour quotes that, “Every time you wear this logo, you’re showing your support for those ho devote their lives to defending their country and helping their communities.”

Under Armour Tops

One of our favorite tops for men is the Under Armour Freedom Flag T-Shirt. This top is great for workouts and it’s perfect for 4th of July. It features a boxy fit for added comfort and has a large flag on the back that’s patriotic. It’s available in an array of color options and is priced at $25.

For women, the Under Armour Freedom Funnel Neck Sweatshirt is a must-have and can be worn year-round. This sweatshirt will look great with shorts, jeans, leggings or joggers. It also has moisture-wicking fabric so that you can stay cool throughout the day. I also love that this style has a large Under Armour logo on the front and a contrasting stripe down the arms. Choose from a red or blue color option and it’s priced at $55. However, if you’re looking for a lightweight option the women’s UA Stars & Stripes Tank is a great choice and it’s only $30.

Summer Accessories

Especially in the summertime, sunglasses are essential. Kick up your 4th of July style with the Glimpse USA Sunglasses. These fashionable sunglasses feature a flag logo on the side and 100% UVA protection from the sun. It’s also features a scratch-resistant lens to stay looking nice for years to come. Both men and women can wear them and they were made to be extremely lightweight for added comfort. Better yet, they’re priced at $100 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe all summer.

Stars & Stripes Footwear

Finally, shoes in the Under Armour Stars and Stripes line are so fun. Our favorite option is the men’s Icon HOVR SLK Shoes that are customizable. Choose from tongue, lace styles, heel and even insole coloring. These shoes are a great way to show your creative ability and its lightweight mesh material help to keep you breathable throughout the day. It also have a convenient slip-on design to get you out of the door in a breeze. Pick up the shoes for $130 to standout in the crowd this 4th of July.

Also, a slide is a very on-trend shoe for men and women. The Icon Ignite Sandals are a stylish and comfortable option if you’re heading to the pool or beach. It also has a cushioned footbed that contours to your foot, to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. You can find these sandals for just $55.

