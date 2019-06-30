WD’s My Cloud Pro Two-Bay NAS falls to a new Amazon low at $306 (Reg. $400)

Amazon offers the Western Digital Diskless Two-Bay My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 NAS for $306.28 shipped. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a 24% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, B&H has it on sale for $370. WD’s two-bay NAS comes equipped with a 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 Quad-Core processor that supports built-in hardware video transcoding. This makes it a notable option for using as a Plex server and more. It also features 4GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB 3.0 inputs. Over 190 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Kickstart your new home server by putting the savings from today’s sale towards the WD Red 2TB NAS Hard Drive. It’s a great way to build out the storage pool of this NAS.

WD Diskless My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 features:

Configure custom digital storage options with this Western Digital My Cloud Pro Series backup hub. The 0TB model comes with docking stations for your own hard drives, and it’s compatible with both PC and Mac computers for versatility. This Western Digital My Cloud Pro Series backup hub lets you access stored files via the internet for easier organization of work.

