Highendeals via Rakuten is offering the Unlocked 128GB iPhone SE on sale for $242.42 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. For comparison, Apple originally charged $449 for this smartphone and now offers it for $299. Apple’s iPhone SE is perfect for those who are wanting a smaller smartphone that still sports modern specs. You’ll find a 12-megapixel camera, 1080p video recording, and Touch ID in this tiny powerhouse. The iPhone SE on sale here will be supported by Apple’s latest iOS 13 this fall with dark mode and all. Plus, this factory-unlocked model will work on just about any carrier. Wondering if the iPhone SE is still worth it in 2019? We recently revisited Apple’s little iPhone to see if it was something worth picking up this late in the game.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to grab this budget-friendly clear case for just $6 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’ll let you showcase the beautiful and timeless design of the iPhone SE while still keeping it safe from drops and spills.

Another way to keep your iPhone SE protected is by grabbing a three-pack of tempered glass for just $6 Prime shipped at Amazon. I swear by tempered glass, as it helps prevent your display from cracking and can keep it safe from scratches, too. Plus, bubbles under your screen protector are a thing of the past with tempered glass’ easy-to-apply design.

Want to save even more? Walmart has the 32GB iPhone SE on Total Wireless for just $70 right now. It’s locked to Total Wireless but makes for a great device if you just need something for your kids to watch YouTube and play Flappy Royale on.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!