Flappy Bird is back…kinda. The game which took the world by storm was eventually removed from the App Store after becoming super popular. Now, it’s back, but in a completely new light. Just like Mario, Flappy Bird now has a battle royale game that pits you against 99 opponents to see who can flap the longest. This fun and addicting game is likely to become the talk of the town…or at least your online gaming friend groups.

Flappy Royale pits your flapping skills against 99 opponents

Much like the recently-released Mario Royale, Flappy Royale is designed to pit your skills against 99 opponents to see who can last the longest. I found Mario Royale to be quite confusing and frustrating to win, as there wasn’t quite enough separation between your own character and those who you were competing against. Thankfully, Flappy Royale isn’t that way. Your bird has a special glow about it and opponents are quite dim. Bright enough to know they’re there, but not so bright that you can’t tell who your character is against the others.

The goal of Flappy Royale is to not hit the pipes by tapping your screen or clicking your mouse. You’ll have to tap enough to fly high, or not touch the display to fall low, but doing either of those too much will result in you losing the game. I’ve yet to win a game, but once I download this on my iPhone XS, I’ll likely be wasting quite a bit of time on this game instead of doing productive things like packing or cleaning the house.

How to play Flappy Royale on iOS

Install Test Flight from the App Store Visit the Test Flight page for Flappy Royale Install Win

How to play Flappy Royale on Android

Visit the testing page while signed into your Google account Click “Become a Tester” Install Win

How to play Flappy Royale on web

Visit the demo website Click “Royale” Type in a username Win

9to5Toys’ take

Flappy Royale seems to be a great game that will be fun (and maybe frustrating) for all ages. It’s a unique take on the game that we all used to spend way too much time playing, and I can’t wait to see how far I can get (or how many times I can win). Since this isn’t made by the official Flappy Bird developer, there’s no telling whether it’ll stay online or in the App Store long, so download it and play it while you still can.

