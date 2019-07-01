Entire Google Home lineup on sale from $25 for July 4th

- Jul. 1st 2019 7:34 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

Various Google Home devices are on sale for July 4th week, headlined by Google Home Max at $249 shipped via B&H and Walmart. That’s $150 off the original price, down $50 from the regular going rate, and $5 less than our previous mention. Notable features include built-in Google Assistant support, dual woofers and tweeters, far-field voice recognition and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. Rated 4+ stars at various retailers.

Other notable Google Home July 4th deals:

Google Home Max features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the charcoal Google Home Max wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using far-field voice recognition technology and the Google Assistant, the built-in microphone allows the Google Home Max to recognize your voice and perform the requested task in an instant. To help it match your needs, the speaker can stand on either end.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
B&H Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp