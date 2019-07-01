Entire Google Home lineup on sale from $25 for July 4th

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the charcoal Google Home Max wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using far-field voice recognition technology and the Google Assistant, the built-in microphone allows the Google Home Max to recognize your voice and perform the requested task in an instant. To help it match your needs, the speaker can stand on either end.