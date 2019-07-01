LEGO Star Wars Sandcrawler falls to best price in 2019 at $112 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Sandcrawler for $111.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $140 at retailers like Target, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $7 of the all-time low and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. It’s also the best price so far in 2019. This 1,239-piece kit stacks up to over seven inches high and 12 inches long. It also includes a Luke Skywalker and two Jawa minifigures, alongside an RA-7, R5-A2 astromech droid and more to recreate scenes from A New Hope and other Tatooine adventures. I picked up this kit the last time it went on sale and can highly recommend it to LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. More below.

LEGO Star Wars Sandcrawler features:

Recreate unforgettable desert-planet scenes with the LEGO Star Wars 75220 Sandcrawler. This rolling home of the Jawas features an opening 2-minifigure cockpit, steering tracks and removable panels that reveal a droid prison room and articulated crane for loading droids aboard. The front ramp of the building toy also flips down for offloading cargo and the buildable transport vehicle. Play out Star Wars: A New Hope scenes featuring Master Luke and the Jawas as they barter for a good deal. This fun-filled collectible construction toy includes 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Luke Skywalker, 2 Jawas and an RA-7 droid, plus an R5-A2 astromech droid and a medical droid LEGO figures.

