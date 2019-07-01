Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Age of Rivals, Forgotten Memories, more

- Jul. 1st 2019 10:40 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Age of Rivals, noded, Turnado, Forgotten Memories, Earth 3D – World Atlas and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: noded: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Scanner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Turnado: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Mister Battery: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Flipagram +: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: SimplePlanes: $5 (Reg. $13)

