Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier Automata GOTY $24, Darksiders III $20, more

- Jul. 1st 2019 9:27 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nier: Automata Game of The Yorha Edition from $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched over at Walmart. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low. This version of the post-apocalyptic action RPG includes the main game as well as all the DLC and bonus content. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Darksiders III, The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more. 

