Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier Automata GOTY $24, Darksiders III $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nier: Automata Game of The Yorha Edition from $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched over at Walmart. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low. This version of the post-apocalyptic action RPG includes the main game as well as all the DLC and bonus content. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Darksiders III, The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login to your free account and use code SAVE15
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Matched at Amazon
- The Division 2 Xbox One $29 (Reg. $40+) | CD Keys
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $20 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
EON debuts Super N64, a plug-and-play Nintendo 64 HDMI adapter
New Mario Maker 2 secrets discovered in Story Mode: Mario Land power-up and more
Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard
Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!