Vera Bradley is partnering with Crocs for a fun summer collection that just launched today! With bold and unique limited edition prints each style will stand out. There are 18 new items in the launch including the classic clog, slip-on sandal and flats. Vera Bradley created three new designs for the collaboration including Mint Flowers, Firework Paisley and Starry Gardens. Prices for the new line range from $40 to $50 and will be a go-to all summer long. Better yet, each style is water-proof which is great for summer weather. Head below to find our top picks from the Vera Bradley x Crocs line.

Vera Bradley says, “Crocs is our absolute favorite when it comes to comfy, cute footwear we can wear from waterside to weekend … so of course we jumped at the opportunity to partner with an iconic brand that values practicality, style and fun (just like us)! Our first collaboration with Crocs™ pairs some of their best-loved designs — the Classic clog and Freesail, the summer-ready Sloane Slide and the versatile Kadee Flat — with our happiest new hues and prints. We are in love with the print placement and quilting detail that are exclusive to us!”

Classic Clog

Crocs have always been a popular shoe over the years and this new collection is not to be missed. One of our favorite clog options is the Classic Mint Flowers. This floral pattern is great for summer and its light hues are versatile. These shoes are feature Crocs’ signature comfortable fit and a flexible design that mimics your natural stride. This style also has ventilation holes for breathability and a water-proof construction. Best of all, the slides are priced right under $50. However, if you’re looking for an option to wear over the 4th of July weekend, the Crocs Classic Fireworks Paisley design is a great choice and it’s a touch less at $45.

Slip On Slide

If you’re heading to the pool this summer be sure to pack the Crocs Sloane Fireworks Paisley Slides. Its slip-on design makes it convenient to head out the door. Plus they’re sleek, which is great for packing and traveling. They also feature Crocs’ cushioned footbed for added comfort. The slides can be purchased for $45 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe all summer.

Another standout from the Vera Bradley x Crocs collection is the Sloane Moonlight Garden Slide at $45. Their fun quilted design adds a luxurious touch and the all navy coloring is very versatile. They also have a colorful base that will stand out when you are walking.

Ballet Flat

Finally, a ballet flat is an essential in your everyday wardrobe. They’re exceptionally easy to dress up or down. The ballet flats will look great with jeans, skirts, shorts, dress and more too. The Firework Paisley Print at $40 is nice for the 4th of July and is waterproof for all of your water adventures.

Which pair of Crocs from the Vera Bradley collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Under Armour Stars & Stripes Collection that’s offering 4th of July apparel from $15.

