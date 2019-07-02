Keep the kids busy with this 6-can Play-Doh Kitchen Kit for $5 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is offering the Play-Doh Kitchen Toaster Creations Kit for $4.98 as an add-on item. You’ll have to include it in an order of at least $25 to redeem the special price and free shipping. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $10, it has sold for around $7 on Amazon over the last few months and is now at the lowest we have tracked in 2019. Perfect for your next birthday gift for your kids/other young relatives, this set includes the toaster, texture roller, cutter, six stampers, condiment tool, two plates, knife, fork, two creation cards, and six cans of Play-Doh modeling compound. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $5, you’ll be hard pressed to find another Play-Doh set for less than this. But there are a couple that are about the same price if you’re looking for some additional options. The Play-Doh Sparkle Compound Collection includes six cans and comes in at $4.50 while the 8-pack Play-Doh Plus Color Set also sells for $5 at Amazon.

Play-Doh Kitchen Toaster Creations Kit:

Imagine all kinds of silly sandwiches, snacks, and more with this fun toy toaster

Press slices of Play-Doh toast from the toaster and add lots of sides and toppings with the tools

Stack up imaginary sandwiches with make-believe meats and pretend veggies with the stampers

Add crazy ketchup and other pretend toppings with the condiment tool

Includes toaster, texture roller, cutter, 6 stampers, condiment tool, 2 plates, knife, fork, 2 creation cards, and 6 cans of Play-Doh Brand Modeling Compound (net weight 10 ounces/280 grams). Ages 3 years and up

