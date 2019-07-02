Apple’s latest AirPods from $145, with wireless case $180

Amazon offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 with today’s offer being the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This deal is also at Walmart. Meanwhile the wireless charging case model is still on sale for $180 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad. These are the #1 best-sellers in the earbud category at Amazon.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

