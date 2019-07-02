Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Swim Out, ScanBee, more

- Jul. 2nd 2019 9:46 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including ScanBee – Scanner & copier, Swim Out, Zombie Night Terror, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Home Inventory and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: ScanBee – Scanner & copier: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Graphing Calculator Plus: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Home Inventory: $20 (Reg. $40)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: noded: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Scanner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Turnado: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

