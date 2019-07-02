Today’s Best Game Deals: Spyro Reignited $20, Super Mario Maker 2 $42.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering the Spyro Reignited Trilogy on Xbox One for $19.99 shipped after you apply code EMCTCTV44 at checkout. Regularly $40, it is currently on sale for just under $25 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This one includes 100+ levels across all three remastered Spyro titles: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Darksiders III, Secret of Mana, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members

EON debuts Super N64, a plug-and-play Nintendo 64 HDMI adapter

Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!