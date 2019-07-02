Today’s Best Game Deals: Spyro Reignited $20, Super Mario Maker 2 $42.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering the Spyro Reignited Trilogy on Xbox One for $19.99 shipped after you apply code EMCTCTV44 at checkout. Regularly $40, it is currently on sale for just under $25 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This one includes 100+ levels across all three remastered Spyro titles: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Darksiders III, Secret of Mana, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Secret of Mana PS4 $14 (Reg. $25+) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Matched on Xbox at GameStop
- Guacamelee! 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Matched at Amazon
- The Division 2 Xbox One $29 (Reg. $40+) | CD Keys
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $20 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
