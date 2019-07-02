Sprint customers can get an unlocked Pixel 3a for $200 at Best Buy (50% off)

Best Buy is offering the Unlocked 64GB Google Pixel 3a for $199.99 shipped when you choose “Add to Package” and activate it today on Sprint. This is down $200 from its normal going rate at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. The Pixel 3a is a great entry into the Android ecosystem as it’s built directly by Google, ensuring you have the best overall experience available. From the insanely-amazing Pixel Camera to speedy OS updates, the Pixel 3a is a fantastic option for those looking to upgrade from older devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Best Buy and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

With your savings here, be sure to keep your new Pixel 3a safe by picking up this budget-friendly $11 Prime shipped case. You’ll find that it’s thin and light, so not to add much bulk to your phone, but it’ll keep things safe if an accidental drop happens. Looking for other accessories? Head on over to this roundup where we list our favorite cables, screen protectors, and more.

Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with an extraordinary camera, fast-charging battery, and the helpful Google Assistant built in.

Motion Auto Focus will make sure the people and pets in your shot stay sharp as you snap away.

Let the Google Assistant help screen your calls, so you know who’s calling and why before you pick up.

Get more done with an Adaptive Battery that delivers 7 hours of use on just a 15-minute charge. It’s designed to learn your favorite apps and reduce power to the ones you rarely use.

3 years of security and OS updates to keep your phone protected against the latest threats and performing at its best.

