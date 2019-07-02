Star Wars fans can rejoice thanks to a new launch from TOMS today. The line offers styles for every member of your family with limited-edition designs. Ranging in price from $40 to $95, it includes the brand’s Classic Alpargatas shoes featuring custom storyboard-style prints. This limited-time capsule collection is inspired by the legendary Star Wars saga. It’s going to be released just in time to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and to celebrate the upcoming third film in the current Star Wars trilogy, “The Rise of Skywalker.” Better yet, with all TOMS purchases, the company’s One for One model provides a pair of shoes to a person in need for every pair sold. Head below to find our top picks from the new TOMS x Star Wars collection.

“The Star Wars x Toms partnership ignites a truly unique and iconic collection founded on originality. When designing the collection, we focused on details and authenticity by using original artwork from the original trilogy, but we also added a Toms twist by adding interesting design elements that “Star Wars” fans will notice throughout the collection,” said Nate Photavath, Toms men’s senior footwear designer.

Men’s Star Wars Footwear

Needing to head out the door in a hurry? These Black STAR WARS Space Print Sneakers are a must-have. With flashing beams throughout the design, these shoes will be sure to get you to your destination in light speed. It also has a cushioned footbed for additional comfort and an easy pull tab design. This style is priced at $95 and is a great way to show off your Star Wars obsession.

Another really cool option for men is the Character Sketch Print Men’s Trvl Lite Low Sneakers. It features a classic lace-up design and a sketch layout that is very unique. It also includes the iconic characters from the movie and signatures too. You can find these sneakers for $95 as well and its ultra-lightweight design will be ready to take on all of your summer adventures.

Women’s Star Wars Styles

For women, the STAR WARS AT-AT Print Women’s Classics are a standout and perfect for the summertime. It includes an ortholite footbed and a convienient slip-on design. These sneakers contain a storyboard-inspired AT-AT print from the original trilogy film, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Its overall white coloring is versatile to wear with t-shirts, casual dresses, shorts and more. Best of all, it’s priced at $70 and also comes in a black Darth Vader print as well.

Kid’s Shoes

Freshen up your kids shoes for summer with gender neutral designs from the TOMS x Star Wars collection. I personally think that the Ewok Print Tiny TOMS Classics are absolutely adorable. The velcro style shoes are easy to put on and feature a Ewok print from the original trilogy film, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The shoes also include a large leather TOMS logo on the back that adds a fashionable touch. You can find these shoes priced at just $40.

Which pairs of shoes from this collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Sperry x Star Wars collection.

