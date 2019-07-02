Score a FREE Echo Dot or Home Mini with TP-Link smart home orders over $100

Best Buy is currently offering a FREE Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini when you buy $100 or more worth of select TP-Link smart home accessories. Good for a $125 value, today’s promotion is like saving 20% compared to the current sale prices on the smart speakers. To lock in the deal, simply head over to this landing page and fill your cart with whichever selection of items you’d prefer. The price will then automatically drop ahead of checkout. A great way to get started is with the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Security Camera and the Smart Two-Outlet Smart Plug. Taking advantage of any of the options in today’s sale is a perfect way to kickstart your smart home with some voice-controlled accessories. All of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home products are well reviewed.

Today’s deal is perfect for those ready to dive into smart home tech or expand an existing setup. But if you’re looking for a more affordable way to get started, consider just opting for an Echo Dot and a two-pack of TP-Link’s HS103P2 Smart Plugs. You’ll be able to enjoy voice control and more for a total of $51.

TP-Link promotion details:

Add voice control to your home with TP-Link smart products and a Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker. Receive a smart speaker for free when you buy select TP-Link Kasa products totaling $100 or more. Excludes prior purchases. May not be valid in combination with other offers. Savings will be reflected in your cart when all offer requirements are met. If you remove any of the qualifying items from your cart or cancel all or part of your order, you will not receive the promotional savings. Valid on in-stock items only. Items may ship separately. Offer subject to change. Best Buy’s Return Policy on Bundle or Promotional Discount Items applies to this purchase.

