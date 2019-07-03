Blu-ray + 4K from $7.50: The LEGO Movie 2, John Wick Chapter 3, Avatar, more

Amazon is offering The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part on Blu-ray for $12.99 Prime shipped. Upgrade to 4K at $19.99. Normally $25 and $30, respectively, these are matches of all-time lows that we’ve tracked historically and are the best available. This was a great sequel to the LEGO Movie and a personal favorite of mine. With Chris Pratt as one of the main characters in the movie, you know it’s bound to be hilarious. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Don’t forget about the iTunes July 4th movie sale with $5 titles, ’80s movies, $1 rentals, and more. Microsoft is also getting in on the 4th of July action with its own slew of discounts on 4K movies from just $10.
Whether you shop iTunes, Microsoft, or this Blu-ray sale, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere it’ll allow you to easily sync your digital copies between multiple streaming providers.
Other Blu-rays on sale:
- Terminator 2 Judgement Day 4K: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Missing Link: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Avatar: $22 (Reg. $30)
- John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum: $23 (Reg. $40)
- 4K: $30 (Reg. $43)
- Unplanned: $24 (Reg. $28)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters: $25 (Reg. $35)
- 4K: $30 (Reg. $45)
- Hellboy 4K: $25 (Reg. $45)
- The Secret Life of Pets 2: $27 (Reg. $40)
- Detective Pikachu 4K: $30 (Reg. $45)
- Thor 4K: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Iron Man 4K: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection: $55 (Reg. $75+)
- Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema Set: $150 (Reg. $225)
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:
It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.
