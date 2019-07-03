Blu-ray + 4K from $7.50: The LEGO Movie 2, John Wick Chapter 3, Avatar, more

- Jul. 3rd 2019 12:56 pm ET

From $7.50
0

Amazon is offering The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part on Blu-ray for $12.99 Prime shipped. Upgrade to 4K at $19.99. Normally $25 and $30, respectively, these are matches of all-time lows that we’ve tracked historically and are the best available. This was a great sequel to the LEGO Movie and a personal favorite of mine. With Chris Pratt as one of the main characters in the movie, you know it’s bound to be hilarious. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the iTunes July 4th movie sale with $5 titles, ’80s movies, $1 rentals, and more. Microsoft is also getting in on the 4th of July action with its own slew of discounts on 4K movies from just $10.

Whether you shop iTunes, Microsoft, or this Blu-ray sale, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere it’ll allow you to easily sync your digital copies between multiple streaming providers.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide